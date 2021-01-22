Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board
Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Rohail Nazir praised big-hitter Danish Aziz following his maiden List A century.
Aziz smashed an unbeaten 101, which came off 102 balls and included five boundaries and six sixes, to lead Sindh to a four-wicket win over four-wicket win over Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the Pakistan Cup on Wednesday.
The 25-year-old was delighted to have scored his first hundred in 50-over cricket and Nazir was highly impressed with his innings.
“Danish Aziz well played brother,” he said on Twitter.
