Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Rohail Nazir praised big-hitter Danish Aziz following his maiden List A century.

Aziz smashed an unbeaten 101, which came off 102 balls and included five boundaries and six sixes, to lead Sindh to a four-wicket win over four-wicket win over Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the Pakistan Cup on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old was delighted to have scored his first hundred in 50-over cricket and Nazir was highly impressed with his innings.

“Danish Aziz well played brother,” he said on Twitter.

