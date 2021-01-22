Gutted to go undrafted for PSL 6, teenage Pakistan batting talent says

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan batsman Mohammad Huraira admitted that he was gutted to go undrafted for the upcoming season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Huraira is one of the top talents in Pakistan’s Under-19 team and was hoping to get the chance to put his skills on display in PSL 6.

With that not being possible, the 18-year-old has vowed to work harder in order to ensure he is snapped up in the draft next year.

“Obviously disappointed to miss out on the PSL but everything happens for a reason. Will be working even harder to get a spot for next year,” he said on Twitter.

PSL 6 will be held from February 20 to March 22.

Who will win PSL 6? Islamabad United 372 ( 4.65 % ) Karachi Kings 1182 ( 14.79 % ) Lahore Qalandars 1325 ( 16.57 % ) Multan Sultans 345 ( 4.32 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 503 ( 6.29 % ) Quetta Gladiators 4267 ( 53.38 % ) Back

