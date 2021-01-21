Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Iconic Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi has noted that opening batsman Shan Masood was once a candidate to replace Azhar Ali as Test captain, but is now out of the national team.

Masood was dropped for the upcoming series against South Africa following his less than impressive performance during the tour of New Zealand.

The 31-year-old only managed to muster 10 runs in the two-Test series at an average of 2.50.

“One of the players who [was] dropped for the series against South Africa is one who was supposed to become captain,” Afridi was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

Pakistan’s series against South Africa, which will consist of two Tests and three T20 Internationals, will start on January 26 and conclude on February 14.

Pakistan’s squad for the South Africa series: Abid Ali, Abdullah Shafique, Imran Butt, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (captain), Fawad Alam, Kamran Ghulam, Agha Salman, Saud Shakeel, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain), Sarfaraz Ahmed, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Yasir Shah, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Tabish Khan

ALSO CHECK OUT: A top-class player getting better and better, Quinton de Kock on Pakistan player dominating in all formats

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Inzamam-ul-Haq Younis Khan Mohammad Yousuf Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 12255 ( 19.67 % ) Waqar Younis 1406 ( 2.26 % ) Javed Miandad 3656 ( 5.87 % ) Shahid Afridi 17754 ( 28.5 % ) Imran Khan 12247 ( 19.66 % ) Zaheer Abbas 1666 ( 2.67 % ) Inzamam-ul-Haq 280 ( 0.45 % ) Younis Khan 2507 ( 4.02 % ) Mohammad Yousuf 195 ( 0.31 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 3996 ( 6.41 % ) Saeed Anwar 4767 ( 7.65 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 546 ( 0.88 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1023 ( 1.64 % ) Back

Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 12255 ( 19.67 % ) Waqar Younis 1406 ( 2.26 % ) Javed Miandad 3656 ( 5.87 % ) Shahid Afridi 17754 ( 28.5 % ) Imran Khan 12247 ( 19.66 % ) Zaheer Abbas 1666 ( 2.67 % ) Inzamam-ul-Haq 280 ( 0.45 % ) Younis Khan 2507 ( 4.02 % ) Mohammad Yousuf 195 ( 0.31 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 3996 ( 6.41 % ) Saeed Anwar 4767 ( 7.65 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 546 ( 0.88 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1023 ( 1.64 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related