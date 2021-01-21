Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Iconic Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi has noted that opening batsman Shan Masood was once a candidate to replace Azhar Ali as Test captain, but is now out of the national team.
Masood was dropped for the upcoming series against South Africa following his less than impressive performance during the tour of New Zealand.
The 31-year-old only managed to muster 10 runs in the two-Test series at an average of 2.50.
“One of the players who [was] dropped for the series against South Africa is one who was supposed to become captain,” Afridi was quoted as saying by PakPassion.
Pakistan’s series against South Africa, which will consist of two Tests and three T20 Internationals, will start on January 26 and conclude on February 14.
Pakistan’s squad for the South Africa series: Abid Ali, Abdullah Shafique, Imran Butt, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (captain), Fawad Alam, Kamran Ghulam, Agha Salman, Saud Shakeel, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain), Sarfaraz Ahmed, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Yasir Shah, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Tabish Khan
ALSO CHECK OUT: A top-class player getting better and better, Quinton de Kock on Pakistan player dominating in all formats