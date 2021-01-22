Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal said the national team cannot expect to win their upcoming Test series against South Africa with “just two batsmen”.

While captain Babar Azam and Azhar Ali are experienced players, Akmal noted that they need a lot more support.

He added that Azam will be returning after suffering a fractured right thumb during the tour of New Zealand, which resulted in him missing all the matches, while Azhar could “be shaky against South Africa’s left-arm spinners”.

“You cannot win matches with just two batsmen — Babar Azam and Azhar Ali. Babar has just come out of long injury problem while Azhar’s batting could also be shaky against South Africa’s left-arm spinners,” Akmal was quoted as saying by Geo Super.

Pakistan’s series against South Africa, which will consist of two Tests and three T20 Internationals, will start on January 26 and conclude on February 14.

Pakistan’s squad for the South Africa series: Abid Ali, Abdullah Shafique, Imran Butt, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (captain), Fawad Alam, Kamran Ghulam, Agha Salman, Saud Shakeel, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain), Sarfaraz Ahmed, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Yasir Shah, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Tabish Khan

