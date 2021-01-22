Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez has said that he was never against left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir.

While Hafeez has no personal issues with Amir, he noted that he was upset when the 28-year-old was indicted in the 2010 spot-fixing scandal.

Amir was banned for five years, but returned to play for Pakistan. However, he announced his retirement from international cricket last month, claiming he was being “mentally tortured” by the PCB and felt that the current team management had deliberately been snubbing him for selection.

While he won’t be representing Pakistan now, Amir made it clear that should the team management change, he will consider making a comeback to international cricket.

“I had never opposed Amir [a convict in the 2010 spot-fixing scandal] but I was against his act of being involved in spot-fixing,” Hafeez was quoted as saying by Dawn.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Want to be the next Mohammad Yousuf, 27-year-old Pakistan player in scorching form says

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 14771 ( 14.01 % ) Babar Azam 73624 ( 69.83 % ) Steve Smith 3681 ( 3.49 % ) Ben Stokes 4349 ( 4.13 % ) Kane Williamson 5016 ( 4.76 % ) Rashid Khan 634 ( 0.6 % ) Pat Cummins 192 ( 0.18 % ) Rohit Sharma 1797 ( 1.7 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 386 ( 0.37 % ) Kagiso Rabada 284 ( 0.27 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 692 ( 0.66 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 14771 ( 14.01 % ) Babar Azam 73624 ( 69.83 % ) Steve Smith 3681 ( 3.49 % ) Ben Stokes 4349 ( 4.13 % ) Kane Williamson 5016 ( 4.76 % ) Rashid Khan 634 ( 0.6 % ) Pat Cummins 192 ( 0.18 % ) Rohit Sharma 1797 ( 1.7 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 386 ( 0.37 % ) Kagiso Rabada 284 ( 0.27 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 692 ( 0.66 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related