Wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal has boldly claimed that the Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) cricket team and Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) side would beat the Pakistan team selected for the South Africa series within four days.

Akmal noted that if he is given the opportunity to put together a team of players, he will assemble a combination that will blow the current national team away.

His comments come after he expressed his displeasure towards the squad selected for the series against the Proteas, who are touring Pakistan for the first time in 14 years.

“I can vouch and put in writing that WAPDA and SSGC teams can beat this formation. Give me the power and I will raise a team of WAPDA players and I can bet they will beat this team within four days,” Akmal was quoted as saying by Geo Super.

Pakistan’s series against South Africa, which will consist of two Tests and three T20 Internationals, will start on January 26 and conclude on February 14.

Pakistan’s squad for the South Africa series: Abid Ali, Abdullah Shafique, Imran Butt, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (captain), Fawad Alam, Kamran Ghulam, Agha Salman, Saud Shakeel, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain), Sarfaraz Ahmed, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Yasir Shah, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Tabish Khan

