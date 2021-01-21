Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Former Pakistan cricketer Abdul Rehman said fellow spinner Yasir Shah “will be the linchpin of the bowling attack” during the upcoming series against South Africa.
He also expects Yasir to cause the South African batsmen a lot of problems.
The series is a historic one as it the first time the Proteas will be playing a series in Pakistan in 14 years.
“The spinners along with Yasir can really trouble South Africa; Yasir will be the linchpin of the bowling attack,” Rehman was quoted as saying by the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) website.
Pakistan’s series against South Africa, which will consist of two Tests and three T20 Internationals, will start on January 26 and conclude on February 14.
Pakistan’s squad for the South Africa series: Abid Ali, Abdullah Shafique, Imran Butt, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (captain), Fawad Alam, Kamran Ghulam, Agha Salman, Saud Shakeel, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain), Sarfaraz Ahmed, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Yasir Shah, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Tabish Khan
