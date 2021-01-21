They can be sacked at any time, Wasim on Misbah and Waqar

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief executive Wasim Khan has said head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and bowling coach Waqar Younis can be sacked at any time, even though they have signed three-year deals.

There has been a lot of speculation about Misbah and Waqar’s future, especially after Pakistan’s disappointing tour of New Zealand, where they lost the T20 series 2-1 and were whitewashed 2-0 in the Test series that followed.

Reports have surfaced that Misbah and Waqar could be fired if Pakistan lose their upcoming series against South Africa.

However, Wasim did not confirm whether this is true.

“A three-year deal has been signed with him and [bowling coach] Waqar Younis but they can be let go before their given term,” he was quoted as saying by Ary Sports.

