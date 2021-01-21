An incredible white-ball bowler, Arthur says about deadly Pakistan spinner

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan head coach Mickey Arthur admitted that spin-bowling all-rounder Imad Wasim is an “incredible white-ball bowler”.

His comments come ahead of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where Imad will represent the Karachi Kings and is expected to captain them again after being retained by the franchise.

In PSL 5, Imad took seven wickets in 11 matches at an average of 32.14.

“The same can be said about Imad Wasim who in my view is an incredible white-ball bowler,” the 52-year-old, who now coaches Sri Lanka, told PakPassion.

PSL 6 will be held from February 20 to March 22.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Right up there with the best, Mickey Arthur on Pakistan wicket-taking machine

Coming Soon Who will win PSL 6? Islamabad United Karachi Kings Lahore Qalandars Multan Sultans Peshawar Zalmi Quetta Gladiators Results Vote Who will win PSL 6? Islamabad United 223 ( 4.24 % ) Karachi Kings 824 ( 15.68 % ) Lahore Qalandars 823 ( 15.66 % ) Multan Sultans 206 ( 3.92 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 313 ( 5.96 % ) Quetta Gladiators 2866 ( 54.54 % ) Back

Who will win PSL 6? Islamabad United 223 ( 4.24 % ) Karachi Kings 824 ( 15.68 % ) Lahore Qalandars 823 ( 15.66 % ) Multan Sultans 206 ( 3.92 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 313 ( 5.96 % ) Quetta Gladiators 2866 ( 54.54 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related