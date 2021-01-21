Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez has thanked South Africa for coming to the country.

The Proteas are currently in Pakistan and will play their first series in the nation in 14 years.

Knowing how big of a deal this is, Hafeez is hoping that South Africa’s visit encourages other top teams in the world to tour Pakistan.

“South African team visiting Pakistan is good for our cricket and PCB deserves a lot of credit for this. This will also give confidence to other teams about touring Pakistan in the near future,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan’s series against South Africa, which will consist of two Tests and three T20 Internationals, will start on January 26 and conclude on February 14.

Pakistan’s squad for the South Africa series: Abid Ali, Abdullah Shafique, Imran Butt, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (captain), Fawad Alam, Kamran Ghulam, Agha Salman, Saud Shakeel, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain), Sarfaraz Ahmed, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Yasir Shah, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Tabish Khan

