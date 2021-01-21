Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan big-hitter Mohammad Hafeez said he has never had a problem with head coach Misbah-ul-Haq.
In fact, Hafeez noted that under Misbah, he has had the “freedom to train according to my requirements which was usually not the case over the course of my career”.
His comments come in the midst of a lot of speculation that Misbah is hanging by a thread in regards to his job.
Some reports suggest that he will be replaced as head coach if Pakistan lose in their upcoming series against South Africa.
“My experience with Misbah as coach has been very good over the past year as I have to freedom to train according to my requirements which was usually not the case over the course of my career,” Hafeez was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.
Pakistan’s series against South Africa, which will consist of two Tests and three T20 Internationals, will start on January 26 and conclude on February 14.
Pakistan’s squad for the South Africa series: Abid Ali, Abdullah Shafique, Imran Butt, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (captain), Fawad Alam, Kamran Ghulam, Agha Salman, Saud Shakeel, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain), Sarfaraz Ahmed, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Yasir Shah, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Tabish Khan
