Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez has dismissed speculation that he won’t be available for the T20 series against South Africa.

This comes after reports said that Hafeez would miss the series due to the T10 League in Abu Dhabi.

However, the league will be held from January 28 to February 6, while the three-match T20 series between the men in green and South Africa will run from February 11 to 14.

“I’m fully available for the T20I series [against South Africa] as my priority is always playing for Pakistan,” Hafeez was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

“I was also given NOC for T10 League because it would not clash with Pakistan’s international commitments. I will also comply with all the bio-secure bubble requirements.”

Pakistan’s series against South Africa, which will consist of two Tests and three T20 Internationals, will start on January 26 and conclude on February 14.

Pakistan’s squad for the South Africa series: Abid Ali, Abdullah Shafique, Imran Butt, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (captain), Fawad Alam, Kamran Ghulam, Agha Salman, Saud Shakeel, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain), Sarfaraz Ahmed, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Yasir Shah, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Tabish Khan

ALSO CHECK OUT: One of the best T20 batsmen in the world, Mickey Arthur on Pakistan player who scores runs non-stop

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 14697 ( 13.99 % ) Babar Azam 73409 ( 69.88 % ) Steve Smith 3669 ( 3.49 % ) Ben Stokes 4337 ( 4.13 % ) Kane Williamson 4985 ( 4.75 % ) Rashid Khan 629 ( 0.6 % ) Pat Cummins 191 ( 0.18 % ) Rohit Sharma 1789 ( 1.7 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 379 ( 0.36 % ) Kagiso Rabada 283 ( 0.27 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 688 ( 0.65 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 14697 ( 13.99 % ) Babar Azam 73409 ( 69.88 % ) Steve Smith 3669 ( 3.49 % ) Ben Stokes 4337 ( 4.13 % ) Kane Williamson 4985 ( 4.75 % ) Rashid Khan 629 ( 0.6 % ) Pat Cummins 191 ( 0.18 % ) Rohit Sharma 1789 ( 1.7 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 379 ( 0.36 % ) Kagiso Rabada 283 ( 0.27 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 688 ( 0.65 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related