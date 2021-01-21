Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

South Africa batsman Faf du Plessis said Pakistan deserve to play at home, just like how every other team does.

His comments come ahead of South Africa’s first series in Pakistan in 14 years.

He added that with Pakistan having played in the United Arab Emirates for 11 years, it’s time that the fans got the opportunity to see their players in action on home soil.

“It’s important for Pakistan to play in home conditions. They have been playing in the UAE for the last 11 years. So, their fans have never seen them play and that’s almost like a generation that’s missed seeing them play,” Du Plessis was quoted as saying by the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) website.

“Pakistan fans are very proud of their team, like any other nation, but it is when you tour the subcontinent, you realise people here are very passionate about cricket. They go to every match and support their team however they can. Singing, chanting, there’s energy the whole day. For Pakistan to have that back, there is going to be a lot of joy for the people.”

Pakistan’s series against South Africa, which will consist of two Tests and three T20 Internationals, will start on January 26 and conclude on February 14.

Pakistan’s squad for the South Africa series: Abid Ali, Abdullah Shafique, Imran Butt, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (captain), Fawad Alam, Kamran Ghulam, Agha Salman, Saud Shakeel, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain), Sarfaraz Ahmed, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Yasir Shah, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Tabish Khan

