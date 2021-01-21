Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Zaka Ashraf said left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir is so talented.
Amir recently announced his retirement from international cricket, claiming he was being “mentally tortured” by the PCB and felt that the current team management had deliberately been snubbing him for selection.
However, he made it clear that he is open to playing for Pakistan again if the team management changes.
Knowing that Amir can be a major asset for Pakistan going forward, Ashraf urged the PCB to speak to Amir and “solve this issue amicably”.
“Amir is a talented cricketer. The board needs to address his grievances and they should also talk to Misbah,” Ashraf told Cricket Pakistan. “They need to solve this issue amicably and work together as a team instead of encouraging grouping. Grouping can destroy the board as well as the team.”
