Sri Lanka head coach Mickey Arthur believes that Pakistan captain Babar Azam is one of the best T20 batsmen in the world right now.

Azam is in second place on the T20 batsmen rankings and has dominated in the 44 T20 Internationals he has played to date.

The 26-year-old has scored 1,681 runs, which includes 16 half-centuries, at an average of 50.93 and a strike-rate of 130.

In regards to his overall T20 career, Azam has featured in 162 matches and accumulated 5,692 runs, which includes four centuries and 46 fifties, at an average of 44.81 and a strike-rate of 127.53.

Arthur’s praise for Azam comes ahead of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he will represent the Karachi Kings.

“In Babar Azam they’ve got one of the world’s best Twenty20 batsmen,” the 52-year-old, who previously coached Pakistan, told PakPassion.

PSL 6 will be held from February 20 to March 22.

