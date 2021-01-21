Right up there with the best, Arthur on Pakistan wicket-taking machine

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan head coach Mickey Arthur believes left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir is right up there with the best when it comes to limited overs cricket.

His comments come ahead of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where Amir will represent the Karachi Kings after being retained by the franchise.

In PSL 5, Amir took 10 wickets in 11 games at an average of 32.70.

“I still think that they’ve got one of the world’s best white-ball bowlers in Mohammad Amir,” Arthur, who currently coaches Sri Lanka, told PakPassion.

Amir announced his retirement from international cricket in December and recently played in the Lanka Premier League (LPL), where he claimed 11 wickets in 10 matches for the Galle Gladiators at an average of 26.72.

PSL 6 will be held from February 20 to March 22.

ALSO CHECK OUT: One of the best T20 batsmen in the world, Mickey Arthur on Pakistan player who scores runs non-stop

Coming Soon Who will win PSL 6? Islamabad United Karachi Kings Lahore Qalandars Multan Sultans Peshawar Zalmi Quetta Gladiators Results Vote Who will win PSL 6? Islamabad United 223 ( 4.24 % ) Karachi Kings 824 ( 15.67 % ) Lahore Qalandars 823 ( 15.66 % ) Multan Sultans 206 ( 3.92 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 315 ( 5.99 % ) Quetta Gladiators 2866 ( 54.52 % ) Back

Who will win PSL 6? Islamabad United 223 ( 4.24 % ) Karachi Kings 824 ( 15.67 % ) Lahore Qalandars 823 ( 15.66 % ) Multan Sultans 206 ( 3.92 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 315 ( 5.99 % ) Quetta Gladiators 2866 ( 54.52 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related