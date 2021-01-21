Backing them to win the Pakistan Super League, Arthur thinks franchise can win second title

Posted on by
Mickey Arthur said he is backing the Karachi Kings to win PSL 6

Mickey Arthur: “I am convinced that Karachi Kings have the ability to retain the title this year”

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan head coach Mickey Arthur believes the Karachi Kings can retain their title in the upcoming edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The Kings won the tournament for the first time last year, beating the Lahore Qalandars in the final.

Arthur, who used to coach the Kings, is now backing them to lift the trophy again in PSL 6.

“I am convinced that Karachi Kings have the ability to retain the title this year,” the 52-year-old, who now coaches Sri Lanka, told PakPassion.

PSL 6 will be held from February 20 to March 22.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Why wasn’t he picked, Mickey Arthur shocked talented Pakistan batsman undrafted for PSL 6

Coming Soon
Who will win PSL 6?
Who will win PSL 6?
Who will win PSL 6?

Leave a Reply