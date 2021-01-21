Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan head coach Mickey Arthur believes the Karachi Kings can retain their title in the upcoming edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The Kings won the tournament for the first time last year, beating the Lahore Qalandars in the final.

Arthur, who used to coach the Kings, is now backing them to lift the trophy again in PSL 6.

“I am convinced that Karachi Kings have the ability to retain the title this year,” the 52-year-old, who now coaches Sri Lanka, told PakPassion.

PSL 6 will be held from February 20 to March 22.

Coming Soon Who will win PSL 6? Islamabad United Karachi Kings Lahore Qalandars Multan Sultans Peshawar Zalmi Quetta Gladiators Results Vote Who will win PSL 6? Islamabad United 223 ( 4.24 % ) Karachi Kings 824 ( 15.67 % ) Lahore Qalandars 823 ( 15.66 % ) Multan Sultans 206 ( 3.92 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 315 ( 5.99 % ) Quetta Gladiators 2866 ( 54.52 % ) Back

