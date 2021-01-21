Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Sri Lanka head coach Mickey Arthur believes Pakistan spin-bowling all-rounder Shadab Khan is an “exceptional captain” in the making.

Arthur, who previously coached Pakistan, said this when talking about the upcoming edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Despite having coached the Karachi Kings in the past, he admitted that he has a “special fondness” for Islamabad United due to Shadab.

Shadab captained Islamabad in PSL 5 and is currently Pakistan’s vice-captain in limited overs cricket.

“To be honest, all the teams look good though. I’ve got a special fondness for Islamabad seeing that they have Shadab Khan who to me has all the makings of an exceptional captain,” he told PakPassion.

Shadab is expected to captain Islamabad once again in PSL 6, which will be held from February 20 to March 22.

