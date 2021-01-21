Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Abdur Rehman has praised fellow Pakistan spinners Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan and Mohammad Nawaz, saying all three of them have a lot of first-class experience.

His comments come ahead of the series against South Africa, who are touring Pakistan for the first time in 14 years.

Sajid was the top wicket-taker in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy with 67 wickets in 11 matches for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at an average of 25.08.

Nauman was the second-highest wicket-taker with 61 wickets in 10 games for Northern at an average of 23.16.

As for Nawaz, he claimed 22 wickets in eight matches for Northern at an average of 37.40. He also accumulated 744 runs, which included a century and five fifties, at an average of 49.60.

It should be noted that Sajid and Nauman have yet to make their international debuts, while Nawaz last played for Pakistan in October 2019.

“In the present squad, spinners Mohammad Nawaz, Nauman Ali and Sajid Khan have considerable experience of first-class cricket,” Rehman was quoted as saying by the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) website.

Pakistan’s series against South Africa, which will consist of two Tests and three T20 Internationals, will start on January 26 and conclude on February 14.

Pakistan’s squad for the South Africa series: Abid Ali, Abdullah Shafique, Imran Butt, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (captain), Fawad Alam, Kamran Ghulam, Agha Salman, Saud Shakeel, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain), Sarfaraz Ahmed, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Yasir Shah, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Tabish Khan

ALSO CHECK OUT: Who said I’m not available for the South Africa series, Pakistan big-hitter says he’s ready to go

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 14697 ( 13.99 % ) Babar Azam 73409 ( 69.88 % ) Steve Smith 3669 ( 3.49 % ) Ben Stokes 4337 ( 4.13 % ) Kane Williamson 4985 ( 4.75 % ) Rashid Khan 629 ( 0.6 % ) Pat Cummins 191 ( 0.18 % ) Rohit Sharma 1789 ( 1.7 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 379 ( 0.36 % ) Kagiso Rabada 283 ( 0.27 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 688 ( 0.65 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 14697 ( 13.99 % ) Babar Azam 73409 ( 69.88 % ) Steve Smith 3669 ( 3.49 % ) Ben Stokes 4337 ( 4.13 % ) Kane Williamson 4985 ( 4.75 % ) Rashid Khan 629 ( 0.6 % ) Pat Cummins 191 ( 0.18 % ) Rohit Sharma 1789 ( 1.7 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 379 ( 0.36 % ) Kagiso Rabada 283 ( 0.27 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 688 ( 0.65 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related