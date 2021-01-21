Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Legendary Pakistan pace bowler Umar Gul said he is backing the national team to beat South Africa.
The series will be a historic one as it will be the Proteas’ first series in Pakistan in 14 years.
“This is a significant series in terms of homecoming of cricket as South Africa is one of the top cricketing nations,” Gul was quoted as saying by the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) website. “I remember the 2007 Karachi Test which South Africa won against us as I was part of the Pakistan team.
“I am backing the Babar Azam-led team to win this Test and better our record against South Africa at one of our favourite Test venues.”
Pakistan’s series against South Africa, which will consist of two Tests and three T20 Internationals, will start on January 26 and conclude on February 14.
Pakistan’s squad for the South Africa series: Abid Ali, Abdullah Shafique, Imran Butt, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (captain), Fawad Alam, Kamran Ghulam, Agha Salman, Saud Shakeel, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain), Sarfaraz Ahmed, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Yasir Shah, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Tabish Khan
