Pakistan seamer Tabish Khan has vowed that he won’t retire if he doesn’t get the chance to represent his country in the upcoming series against South Africa.

The 36-year-old has taken 598 wickets in 137 first-class matches at an average of 24.29.

He was picked for the series following his outstanding performance in the recently-concluded edition of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, he claimed 30 wickets in nine matches for Sindh at an average of 30.96.

He noted that he will keep doing everything in his power to ensure that he fulfills his dream of playing for Pakistan in a Test match.

“I want to make it clear, I will not leave playing cricket even if I don’t get a chance here. Cricket is my biggest passion and my dream is to represent Pakistan in Tests,” he was quoted as saying by Ary Sports.

Pakistan’s series against South Africa, which will consist of two Tests and three T20 Internationals, will start on January 26 and conclude on February 14.

Pakistan’s squad for the South Africa series: Abid Ali, Abdullah Shafique, Imran Butt, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (captain), Fawad Alam, Kamran Ghulam, Agha Salman, Saud Shakeel, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain), Sarfaraz Ahmed, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Yasir Shah, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Tabish Khan

