South Africa captain Quinton de Kock has said that he is unsure when he will feature in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

De Kock is currently preparing for the upcoming series against the men in green, which will be the Proteas’ first in Pakistan in 14 years.

However, with PSL 6 coming up, De Kock was asked whether he would want to participate in the tournament at some point in the future.

In response, the 28-year-old said he has “too much cricket (on my plate)” at the moment.

“(To play in the) PSL? I have no clue – at the moment I have got too much cricket (on my plate) – playing for the Proteas, so who knows when,” he was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

Pakistan’s series against South Africa, which will consist of two Tests and three T20 Internationals, will start on January 26 and conclude on February 14.

Pakistan’s squad for the South Africa series: Abid Ali, Abdullah Shafique, Imran Butt, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (captain), Fawad Alam, Kamran Ghulam, Agha Salman, Saud Shakeel, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain), Sarfaraz Ahmed, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Yasir Shah, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Tabish Khan

