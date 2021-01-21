Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan spinner Nauman Ali said even if he takes two or three wickets against South Africa, he will be proud.

Nauman has yet to make his international debut, but could possibly do so against the Proteas after being picked in the national team due to his outstanding performance in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

The 34-year-old was the second-highest wicket-taker in the tournament with 61 wickets in 10 games for Northern at an average of 23.16.

“If given a chance, I will give my best. Even if I get two or three wickets and that helps the team’s cause then definitely it would be a proud moment for me,” he was quoted as saying by Ary Sports.

Pakistan’s series against South Africa, which will consist of two Tests and three T20 Internationals, will start on January 26 and conclude on February 14.

Pakistan’s squad for the South Africa series: Abid Ali, Abdullah Shafique, Imran Butt, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (captain), Fawad Alam, Kamran Ghulam, Agha Salman, Saud Shakeel, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain), Sarfaraz Ahmed, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Yasir Shah, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Tabish Khan

ALSO CHECK OUT: Makes no sense, Shahid Afridi on Pakistan player dropped for the South Africa series despite not being given a fair chance

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 14697 ( 13.99 % ) Babar Azam 73409 ( 69.88 % ) Steve Smith 3669 ( 3.49 % ) Ben Stokes 4337 ( 4.13 % ) Kane Williamson 4985 ( 4.75 % ) Rashid Khan 629 ( 0.6 % ) Pat Cummins 191 ( 0.18 % ) Rohit Sharma 1789 ( 1.7 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 379 ( 0.36 % ) Kagiso Rabada 283 ( 0.27 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 688 ( 0.65 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 14697 ( 13.99 % ) Babar Azam 73409 ( 69.88 % ) Steve Smith 3669 ( 3.49 % ) Ben Stokes 4337 ( 4.13 % ) Kane Williamson 4985 ( 4.75 % ) Rashid Khan 629 ( 0.6 % ) Pat Cummins 191 ( 0.18 % ) Rohit Sharma 1789 ( 1.7 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 379 ( 0.36 % ) Kagiso Rabada 283 ( 0.27 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 688 ( 0.65 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related