Criticise me as well, Pakistan legend says he shouldn’t be spared

Pakistan batting coach Younis Khan has said that he deserves to be criticised as well following the national team’s disappointing tour of New Zealand.

The legendary batsman, who is the only Pakistan player to have scored 10,000 runs in Test cricket, noted that it’s not fair for people to only criticise head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and bowling coach Waqar Younis.

Younis admitted that due to Pakistan’s “batting failure” against the Black Caps, he deserves to be in the same boat as Misbah and Waqar.

Pakistan lost the T20 series 2-1 and was whitewashed 2-0 in the Test series that followed.

“I heard criticism on Waqar and Misbah-ul-Haq but there was no analysis on me. Accountability by critics is a must and I should also be criticised after Pakistan’s batting failure in New Zealand,” Younis was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

The men in green will now be looking to bounce back in their upcoming series against South Africa, who are touring the country for the first time in 14 years.

Pakistan’s series against South Africa, which will consist of two Tests and three T20 Internationals, will start on January 26 and conclude on February 14.

