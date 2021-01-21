Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Zaka Ashraf has claimed that there is a rift between Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ehsan Mani and chief executive Wasim Khan.

Ashraf, a former PCB chairman, noted that there is no need for a chief executive if the government appointed the 75-year-old to be the board’s chairman.

He pointed out that having two high-ranking positions in the board will lead to differences, which is what he is hearing is happening between Mani and Wasim.

“If the government has appointed Ehsan Mani as the chairman, then he should exercise his power,” Ashraf told Cricket Pakistan. “The role of chief executive is useless when there is already a chairman in the board.

“There is no need for two chairmen as it will lead to differences. Now I am hearing reports that there are differences between Ehsan Mani and Wasim Khan.”

ALSO CHECK OUT: He is so talented, Zaka Ashraf on Pakistan player who’s exiled himself from the national team

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Inzamam-ul-Haq Younis Khan Mohammad Yousuf Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 12255 ( 19.67 % ) Waqar Younis 1406 ( 2.26 % ) Javed Miandad 3656 ( 5.87 % ) Shahid Afridi 17754 ( 28.5 % ) Imran Khan 12247 ( 19.66 % ) Zaheer Abbas 1666 ( 2.67 % ) Inzamam-ul-Haq 280 ( 0.45 % ) Younis Khan 2507 ( 4.02 % ) Mohammad Yousuf 195 ( 0.31 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 3996 ( 6.41 % ) Saeed Anwar 4767 ( 7.65 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 546 ( 0.88 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1023 ( 1.64 % ) Back

Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 12255 ( 19.67 % ) Waqar Younis 1406 ( 2.26 % ) Javed Miandad 3656 ( 5.87 % ) Shahid Afridi 17754 ( 28.5 % ) Imran Khan 12247 ( 19.66 % ) Zaheer Abbas 1666 ( 2.67 % ) Inzamam-ul-Haq 280 ( 0.45 % ) Younis Khan 2507 ( 4.02 % ) Mohammad Yousuf 195 ( 0.31 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 3996 ( 6.41 % ) Saeed Anwar 4767 ( 7.65 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 546 ( 0.88 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1023 ( 1.64 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related