There is a rift between Ehsan Mani and Wasim Khan, former Pakistan Cricket Board chairman says

Zaka Ashraf said there is a rift between Ehsan Mani and Wasim Khan

Zaka Ashraf: “Now I am hearing reports that there are differences between Ehsan Mani and Wasim Khan”

Zaka Ashraf has claimed that there is a rift between Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ehsan Mani and chief executive Wasim Khan.

Ashraf, a former PCB chairman, noted that there is no need for a chief executive if the government appointed the 75-year-old to be the board’s chairman.

He pointed out that having two high-ranking positions in the board will lead to differences, which is what he is hearing is happening between Mani and Wasim.

“If the government has appointed Ehsan Mani as the chairman, then he should exercise his power,” Ashraf told Cricket Pakistan. “The role of chief executive is useless when there is already a chairman in the board.

“There is no need for two chairmen as it will lead to differences. Now I am hearing reports that there are differences between Ehsan Mani and Wasim Khan.”

