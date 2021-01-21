Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan batting coach Younis Khan has admitted that the selection policy regarding players getting called up to the national team is flawed.

He noted that many cricketers are being given the chance to play international cricket even though they haven’t featured in many domestic matches.

He pointed out that “when they are selected too early, they are found out on the international stage”.

A total of 43 players have made debuts for Pakistan in Test cricket since January 2010, but since then, only Azhar Ali, Asad Shafiq and Sarfaraz Ahmed have played more than 30 Tests. Current captain Babar Azam has played 29 Tests, but is set to Azhar, Sahfiq and Sarfaraz in their club during the upcoming series against South Africa.

“Ideally, a player should have lots of cricket behind them before being selected for the top national team,” Younis was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo. “When we talk about other players from successful teams, they come with an excess of 100 first-class matches, and we are missing out on this.

“We have so many players inducted into the team after playing T20I matches and ODIs so, in terms of Test cricket, it takes time to understand your role and transform your game accordingly from one format to another.

“There is definitely a lack of cricket behind them when they are picked for the national side. We [Younis, Inzamam etc] used to play a lot of cricket from the top to grade 2 level and had more tough conditions overall. But these days it’s different, with a lot of players picked after one-off performances.

“But when they are selected too early, they are found out on the international stage, with a lot of weaknesses highlighted that are not apparent on the domestic level.”

Pakistan’s series against South Africa, which will consist of two Tests and three T20 Internationals, will start on January 26 and conclude on February 14.

