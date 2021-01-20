Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan pace bowler Tabish Khan has said that his dream is only half-fulfilled after he was picked for the South Africa series.

Tabish noted that while he is ecstatic to be part of the preliminary squad, he is determined to be among the 16 that actually make the cut for the series.

The 36-year-old has taken 598 wickets in 137 first-class matches at an average of 24.29.

In the recently-concluded edition of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, he claimed 30 wickets in nine matches for Sindh at an average of 30.96.

“There is a lot to come. It is just [a] half dream fulfilled as still, I have to make it into the 16 members for [the] South Africa series,” he was quoted as saying by Ary Sports.

“I got a congratulatory call from my friend. He told me that I got selected [in] the 20-member squad and I couldn’t believe him. I thought he was making fun but he asked me to tune into the news channel and watch.

“At that time my family was going out somewhere. I went to my mother and asked her to wait for a while as my name was announced for the Test squad as per my friend. At my request, my mother stayed with me, and when my name appeared in the list, I can’t tell you about my feelings. My mother and brother went into prostration and thanked Allah for this. Now, I hope to get a chance in the 16-members squad.”

Pakistan’s series against South Africa, which will consist of two Tests and three T20 Internationals, will start on January 26 and conclude on February 14.

Pakistan’s squad for the South Africa series: Abid Ali, Abdullah Shafique, Imran Butt, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (captain), Fawad Alam, Kamran Ghulam, Agha Salman, Saud Shakeel, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain), Sarfaraz Ahmed, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Yasir Shah, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Tabish Khan

