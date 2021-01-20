Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan spinner Nauman Ali has said that he is not targeting anyone in particular ahead of the South Africa series.

Nauman could make his international debut against the Proteas after being picked in the Pakistan team due to his outstanding performance in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

The 34-year-old was the second-highest wicket-taker in the tournament with 61 wickets in 10 games for Northern at an average of 23.16.

Even though South Africa have many talented batsmen, Nauman doesn’t have any specific player on his hit list.

“I have not targeted anyone in particular. I will just try to give a 100 percent and bowl as well as I can to get the batsmen out. We will start our camp and we will plan accordingly with our staff on how to tackle the South African batsmen,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan’s series against South Africa, which will consist of two Tests and three T20 Internationals, will start on January 26 and conclude on February 14.

Pakistan’s squad for the South Africa series: Abid Ali, Abdullah Shafique, Imran Butt, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (captain), Fawad Alam, Kamran Ghulam, Agha Salman, Saud Shakeel, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain), Sarfaraz Ahmed, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Yasir Shah, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Tabish Khan

