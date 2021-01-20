Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan spinner Nauman Ali has told domestic cricketers to never give up after he was picked for the South Africa series.

Nauman, who could make his international debut against the Proteas, was selected due to his superb performance in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

The 34-year-old was the second-highest wicket-taker in the tournament with 61 wickets in 10 games for Northern at an average of 23.16.

Having reaped the rewards of years of hard work, Nauman has told other domestic players to keep performing and doing well as their efforts will be noticed by the national selectors.

“It is really good for domestic cricketers to know that if they perform well, they can get into the national side,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan. “I don’t think anything can be better than that. I think the domestic cricket in Pakistan has been really good in the past two years. I think everyone will now try to perform well and do the same.”

Pakistan’s series against South Africa, which will consist of two Tests and three T20 Internationals, will start on January 26 and conclude on February 14.

Pakistan’s squad for the South Africa series: Abid Ali, Abdullah Shafique, Imran Butt, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (captain), Fawad Alam, Kamran Ghulam, Agha Salman, Saud Shakeel, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain), Sarfaraz Ahmed, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Yasir Shah, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Tabish Khan

