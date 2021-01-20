Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan spinner Nauman Ali revealed that he “lost all sense of where I was” for 10 minutes after he learned that he had been picked for the South Africa series.

Nauman was rewarded with a spot in the national team following his incredible performance in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

The 34-year-old was the second-highest wicket-taker in the tournament with 61 wickets in 10 games for Northern at an average of 23.16.

“When the selection was announced, I was at practice. Our manager told me that I was selected for the national squad. I lost all sense of where I was for the next 10 minutes,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan. “I felt elated. My family and friends were also very happy.

“We have been playing here for the last two years. I am accustomed to playing at the National Stadium and the weather. I will try to perform my level best if I am selected for the final side.”

Pakistan’s series against South Africa, which will consist of two Tests and three T20 Internationals, will start on January 26 and conclude on February 14.

Pakistan’s squad for the South Africa series: Abid Ali, Abdullah Shafique, Imran Butt, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (captain), Fawad Alam, Kamran Ghulam, Agha Salman, Saud Shakeel, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain), Sarfaraz Ahmed, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Yasir Shah, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Tabish Khan

ALSO CHECK OUT: Feels great to be rewarded for my hard work, Pakistan batsman looking to make a statement against South Africa says

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 14599 ( 13.96 % ) Babar Azam 73143 ( 69.93 % ) Steve Smith 3660 ( 3.5 % ) Ben Stokes 4326 ( 4.14 % ) Kane Williamson 4944 ( 4.73 % ) Rashid Khan 623 ( 0.6 % ) Pat Cummins 188 ( 0.18 % ) Rohit Sharma 1779 ( 1.7 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 375 ( 0.36 % ) Kagiso Rabada 279 ( 0.27 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 686 ( 0.66 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 14599 ( 13.96 % ) Babar Azam 73143 ( 69.93 % ) Steve Smith 3660 ( 3.5 % ) Ben Stokes 4326 ( 4.14 % ) Kane Williamson 4944 ( 4.73 % ) Rashid Khan 623 ( 0.6 % ) Pat Cummins 188 ( 0.18 % ) Rohit Sharma 1779 ( 1.7 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 375 ( 0.36 % ) Kagiso Rabada 279 ( 0.27 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 686 ( 0.66 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related