Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan pace bowler Hasan Ali admitted that left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi has been brilliant since making his international debut in 2018.

Afridi is only 20 years old, but has already established himself as Pakistan’s pace spearhead in all three formats.

In addition to Afridi, Hasan also praised “experienced” fast bowler Mohammad Abbas.

“Shaheen Shah Afridi has been doing very well for his country and Mohammad Abbas is an experienced bowler,” he told PakPassion.

Hasan made his comeback from recurring back injuries in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, where he captained Central Punjab.

He finished as the fourth-highest wicket-taker in the competition with 43 wickets in nine matches at an average of 20.06.

With the number of wickets he claimed, Hasan had the most wickets among pace bowlers in this year’s Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

He also got the job done with the bat in the final against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as he smashed an unbeaten 106, which came off 61 balls and included 10 boundaries and seven sixes.

His efforts nearly helped Central Punjab defend their title, but instead, the match ended as a tie and the trophy was shared between the two teams.

The 26-year-old was rewarded for his strong performance in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy as he was picked for Pakistan’s upcoming series against South Africa.

Hasan is now set to play his first international match since the 2019 World Cup.

Afridi was also selected for the series, but Abbas was dropped in favour of uncapped pace bowler Tabish Khan.

Pakistan’s series against South Africa, which will consist of two Tests and three T20 Internationals, will start on January 26 and conclude on February 14.

Pakistan’s squad for the South Africa series: Abid Ali, Abdullah Shafique, Imran Butt, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (captain), Fawad Alam, Kamran Ghulam, Agha Salman, Saud Shakeel, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain), Sarfaraz Ahmed, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Yasir Shah, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Tabish Khan

ALSO CHECK OUT: A lot to learn and more experience needed, Hasan Ali on young Pakistan seamer with good pace

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 14475 ( 13.98 % ) Babar Azam 72411 ( 69.92 % ) Steve Smith 3636 ( 3.51 % ) Ben Stokes 4301 ( 4.15 % ) Kane Williamson 4853 ( 4.69 % ) Rashid Khan 609 ( 0.59 % ) Pat Cummins 186 ( 0.18 % ) Rohit Sharma 1763 ( 1.7 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 367 ( 0.35 % ) Kagiso Rabada 277 ( 0.27 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 681 ( 0.66 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 14475 ( 13.98 % ) Babar Azam 72411 ( 69.92 % ) Steve Smith 3636 ( 3.51 % ) Ben Stokes 4301 ( 4.15 % ) Kane Williamson 4853 ( 4.69 % ) Rashid Khan 609 ( 0.59 % ) Pat Cummins 186 ( 0.18 % ) Rohit Sharma 1763 ( 1.7 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 367 ( 0.35 % ) Kagiso Rabada 277 ( 0.27 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 681 ( 0.66 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related