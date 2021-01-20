Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan batsman Agha Salman admitted that it feels great to be rewarded for all his hard work during the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

Salman was the third-highest run-scorer with 941 runs in 10 games for Southern Punjab, which included two hundreds and six half-centuries, at an average of 58.81.

As a result of his outstanding performance, he was called up for the South Africa series, where he could make his international debut.

“I performed in domestic cricket and [have] been rewarded too. Most of the performers of this year’s domestic cricket are named in the squad and now there is a ray of hope among players that their performances will be appreciated,” the 27-year-old was quoted as saying by Ary Sports.

Pakistan’s series against South Africa, which will consist of two Tests and three T20 Internationals, will start on January 26 and conclude on February 14.

Pakistan’s squad for the South Africa series: Abid Ali, Abdullah Shafique, Imran Butt, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (captain), Fawad Alam, Kamran Ghulam, Agha Salman, Saud Shakeel, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain), Sarfaraz Ahmed, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Yasir Shah, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Tabish Khan

