Pakistan spinner Nauman Ali revealed that he followed legendary New Zealand spinner Daniel Vettori and iconic Sri Lanka spinner Rangana Herath when he started bowling.

Nauman’s comments come after he was picked for the upcoming series against South Africa, where he could make his international debut.

The 34-year-old’s selection stemmed from the fact that he was the second-highest wicket-taker in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy with 61 wickets in 10 games for Northern at an average of 23.16.

In addition to Vettori and Herath, he also watches a lot of videos of former Pakistan spinner Saqlain Mushtaq.

Interestingly, Nauman noted that he also enjoys watching Pakistan great Wasim Akram and West Indies legend Brian Lara.

“I watched Wasim Akram a lot and followed Brian Lara. When I started bowling however I tried to follow Daniel Vettori and Rangana Herath,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan. “I have also watched Saqlain Mushtaq’s bowling a lot. I kept seeing these on Youtube. The spinners I followed, I tried to pick the good things from all bowlers, like line, length and variations.”

Pakistan’s series against South Africa, which will consist of two Tests and three T20 Internationals, will start on January 26 and conclude on February 14.

Pakistan’s squad for the South Africa series: Abid Ali, Abdullah Shafique, Imran Butt, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (captain), Fawad Alam, Kamran Ghulam, Agha Salman, Saud Shakeel, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain), Sarfaraz Ahmed, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Yasir Shah, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Tabish Khan

