Up-and-coming Pakistan spinner Sajid Khan has revealed that veteran all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez and legendary spinner Saqlain Mushtaq are his role models.

Sajid’s comments come after he was picked for the upcoming South Africa series, where he could make his international debut.

The 27-year-old was selected due to his outstanding performance in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, where he finished as the top wicket-taker with 67 wickets in 11 matches for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at an average of 25.08.

In addition to Hafeez and Saqlain, Sajid revealed that he also watches videos of Australia spinner Nathan Lyon and former England spinner Graeme Swann.

“I look to Mohammad Hafeez as a role model and Saqlain Bhai as an off-spinner. I also watch videos of Lyon and Swann but mostly Hafeez and Saqlain are my role models,” he was quoted as saying by Ary Sports.

Pakistan’s series against South Africa, which will consist of two Tests and three T20 Internationals, will start on January 26 and conclude on February 14.

Pakistan’s squad for the South Africa series: Abid Ali, Abdullah Shafique, Imran Butt, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (captain), Fawad Alam, Kamran Ghulam, Agha Salman, Saud Shakeel, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain), Sarfaraz Ahmed, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Yasir Shah, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Tabish Khan

