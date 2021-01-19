Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan spinner Sajid Khan has said that ever since he played Under-16 cricket, his goal was to dominate without having to resort to mystery balls likes the doosra.

His comments come after he was picked for the upcoming South Africa series, where he could make his international debut.

Sajid was selected due to his outstanding performance in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, where he finished as the top wicket-taker with 67 wickets in 11 matches for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at an average of 25.08.

“My goal from U-16 cricket was to become an off-spinner who can dominate without bowling [the] doosra. We have a few examples in Nathan Lyon and Graeme Swann who deceive batters with their variations,” Sajid was quoted as saying by Ary Sports.

Pakistan’s series against South Africa, which will consist of two Tests and three T20 Internationals, will start on January 26 and conclude on February 14.

Pakistan’s squad for the South Africa series: Abid Ali, Abdullah Shafique, Imran Butt, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (captain), Fawad Alam, Kamran Ghulam, Agha Salman, Saud Shakeel, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain), Sarfaraz Ahmed, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Yasir Shah, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Tabish Khan

