Dilbar Hussain believes the Pakistan duo of Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf, along with Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan, are three of the best bowlers in the world right now.

Dilbar and the trio will be playing for the Lahore Qalandars in the upcoming edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Given how strong the bowling attack looks, the 27-year-old has vowed that the Qalandars will look to lift the trophy this year after falling short in the final against the Karachi Kings in PSL 5.

Dilbar is currently part of the Melbourne Stars’ squad in the Big Bash League (BBL), but isn’t playing due to a hamstring injury he picked up.

However, the Pakistan seamer believes he will be fully fit prior to the start of PSL 6.

“I’m facing some injury issues at the moment but hopefully I will regain full fitness ahead of PSL 6. I’m completely focused on performing well and giving my 100 percent for Lahore Qalandars in the upcoming season,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

“We have Rashid Khan, Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf, who are three of the best bowlers in the world at the moment. We played the final in PSL 5 but hopefully we will go one step further and win the trophy this year.”

In PSL 5, Afridi finished as the highest wicket-taker with 17 wickets in 12 matches at an average of 19.52.

Dilbar was the joint third-highest wicket-taker with 14 victims in 11 games at an average of 19.92.

Rauf, meanwhile, took 10 wickets in eight matches at an average of 30.20.

As for Rashid, he will be making his PSL debut in PSL 6, which will be held from February 20 to March 22.

Lahore Qalandars’ draft picks: Ahmed Danyal (supplementary), Maaz Khan (emerging), Mohammad Faizan (silver), Joe Denly (supplementary), Rashid Khan (platinum), Samit Patel (gold), Tom Abell, Salman Ali Agha (both silver), Zaid Alam (emerging), Zeeshan Ashraf (silver)

Players retained by the Lahore Qalandars: Ben Dunk (gold); David Wiese (diamond); Dilbar Hussain (gold); Fakhar Zaman (diamond, brand ambassador); Haris Rauf (diamond); Mohammad Hafeez; Shaheen Shah Afridi (both platinum) and Sohail Akhtar (silver, successful relegation request)

Who will win PSL 6? Islamabad United 184 ( 4.53 % ) Karachi Kings 571 ( 14.06 % ) Lahore Qalandars 661 ( 16.28 % ) Multan Sultans 185 ( 4.56 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 263 ( 6.48 % ) Quetta Gladiators 2196 ( 54.09 % )

