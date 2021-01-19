Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Pakistan pace bowler Dilbar Hussain has admitted that it was a dream come true when he got the chance to bowl to legendary South Africa batsman AB de Villiers, who is his favourite player of all time.

Dilbar bowled to De Villiers during last year’s Big Bash League (BBL) and still remains thankful to have gotten the opportunity to do so.

“Bowling to AB de Villiers in Big Bash League (BBL) last year was one of the finest moments of my career so far as he is my all-time favourite player. I leaked a few runs in that match but I was still happy that my dream of bowling to AB de Villiers came true,” the 27-year-old, who will play for the Lahore Qalandars in PSL 6, told Cricket Pakistan.

De Villiers played 114 Tests for South Africa, where he amassed 8,765 runs, which included 22 centuries and 46 half-centuries, at an average of 50.66.

He also featured in 228 ODIs and accumulated 9,577 runs, which included 25 hundreds and 53 fifties, at an average of 53.50.

As for his Twenty20 International career, the 36-year-old featured in 78 matches and made 1,672 runs, which included 10 half-centuries, at an average of 26.12.

