Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan batsman Saud Shakeel revealed that he has learned a lot from former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed and veteran batsman Asad Shafiq.

His comments come after he enjoyed an outstanding campaign in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy and was rewarded by being picked in the Pakistan team for the upcoming series against South Africa.

Shakeel was the second-highest run-scorer in the tournament with 970 run in 10 matches for Sindh, which included three centuries and five fifties, at an average of 57.05.

“Throughout my cricket journey, I had learnt a lot from Asad Shafiq and Sarfaraz Ahmed, and now I look forward to learning as much as I can in the national team camp,” he told the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

“I am blessed to have come through age-group cricket, through a proper pathway and if given chance I look forward to grabbing it with both hands.

“Occupying the crease and rotation of strike are my strong points.”

The 25-year-old is uncapped at the international level, but that is likely to change during the series against the Proteas, who are visiting Pakistan for the first time in 14 years.

Pakistan’s series against South Africa, which will consist of two Tests and three T20 Internationals, will start on January 26 and conclude on February 14.

Pakistan’s squad for the South Africa series: Abid Ali, Abdullah Shafique, Imran Butt, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (captain), Fawad Alam, Kamran Ghulam, Agha Salman, Saud Shakeel, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain), Sarfaraz Ahmed, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Yasir Shah, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Tabish Khan

ALSO CHECK OUT: He has been brilliant for Pakistan, Hasan Ali impressed with 20-year-old who has a bright future

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 14475 ( 13.98 % ) Babar Azam 72411 ( 69.92 % ) Steve Smith 3636 ( 3.51 % ) Ben Stokes 4301 ( 4.15 % ) Kane Williamson 4853 ( 4.69 % ) Rashid Khan 609 ( 0.59 % ) Pat Cummins 186 ( 0.18 % ) Rohit Sharma 1763 ( 1.7 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 367 ( 0.35 % ) Kagiso Rabada 277 ( 0.27 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 681 ( 0.66 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 14475 ( 13.98 % ) Babar Azam 72411 ( 69.92 % ) Steve Smith 3636 ( 3.51 % ) Ben Stokes 4301 ( 4.15 % ) Kane Williamson 4853 ( 4.69 % ) Rashid Khan 609 ( 0.59 % ) Pat Cummins 186 ( 0.18 % ) Rohit Sharma 1763 ( 1.7 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 367 ( 0.35 % ) Kagiso Rabada 277 ( 0.27 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 681 ( 0.66 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related