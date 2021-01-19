Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan batsman Kamran Ghulam said he is glad his strong performance during the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy were noticed by the national selectors.

Ghulam was in scorching hot form throughout the tournament, where he has created history for scoring the most runs in a single edition of the tournament.

The 25-year-old accumulated 1,249 runs in 11 matches for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which includes five centuries and five fifties, at an average of 62.45.

He even made scores of 76 and 108 in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy final against Central Punjab, which ended as a tie.

Ghulam has been rewarded for his impressive campaign as he was called up to the Pakistan team for the upcoming series against South Africa, where he could make his international debut.

He said he is “glad that domestic cricket is being valued and respected” and added that “my selection will give boost to other domestic players to perform and progress to the international stage”.

“Getting into the 20-player squad out of a population of 220 million people in a historic series is something for me and my family to celebrate and enjoy,” he told the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) website.

“I am glad that domestic cricket is being valued and respected, and my selection will give boost to other domestic players to perform and progress to the international stage.

“At the end of the day, 11 best and most suited players will feature in the first Test, but the remaining nine will continue to enjoy being part of the elite group, considered good enough to represent Pakistan.”

ALSO CHECK OUT: He has been brilliant for Pakistan, Hasan Ali impressed with 20-year-old who has a bright future

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 14578 ( 13.96 % ) Babar Azam 73054 ( 69.93 % ) Steve Smith 3655 ( 3.5 % ) Ben Stokes 4324 ( 4.14 % ) Kane Williamson 4927 ( 4.72 % ) Rashid Khan 619 ( 0.59 % ) Pat Cummins 188 ( 0.18 % ) Rohit Sharma 1778 ( 1.7 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 373 ( 0.36 % ) Kagiso Rabada 279 ( 0.27 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 686 ( 0.66 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 14578 ( 13.96 % ) Babar Azam 73054 ( 69.93 % ) Steve Smith 3655 ( 3.5 % ) Ben Stokes 4324 ( 4.14 % ) Kane Williamson 4927 ( 4.72 % ) Rashid Khan 619 ( 0.59 % ) Pat Cummins 188 ( 0.18 % ) Rohit Sharma 1778 ( 1.7 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 373 ( 0.36 % ) Kagiso Rabada 279 ( 0.27 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 686 ( 0.66 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related