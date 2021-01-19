Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

England all-rounder Lewis Gregory said big-hitter Tom Banton already has “quite a big presence in Pakistan” since he has played a lot with captain Babar Azam.

Banton and Azam opened the batting for Somerset and due to the relationship they have developed, Gregory said it was no surprise when Banton was drafted for the upcoming edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Banton, 22, was picked by the Quetta Gladiators in the platinum category during the draft.

He has represented England in nine T20 Internationals and scored 205 runs, which includes a top score of 71, at an average of 22.77 and a strike-rate of 143.35.

Overall, Banton has featured in 42 T20 games and accumulated 1,111 runs, which includes a century and eight fifties, at an average of 28.48 and a strike-rate of 152.40.

“Obviously, Bants has got quite a big presence in Pakistan already because of the relationship he’s had with Babar Azam at the top of our order in the last couple of years, so it’s no surprise that we’re seeing him involved in the PSL this year,” Gregory told Somerset’s website.

Gregory will be representing Islamabad United in PSL 6 after being drafted in the diamond category, while Azam will be playing for the Karachi Kings.

PSL 6 will be held from February 20 to March 22.

