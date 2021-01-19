Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Pace bowler Dilbar Hussain said Pakistan captain Babar Azam will be at the top of his hit list for the upcoming edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Dilbar will be playing for the Lahore Qalandars, while Azam will represent the Karachi Kings.

Dilbar noted that he has bowled to Azam a few times, but has been unable to get him out. However, he hopes this will change during PSL 6.

“Babar [Azam] bhai is one of the best batsmen in the world right now. I have bowled to him couple of times but was not able to get him out but when I face him next time, I will try my best to dismiss him,” the 27-year-old told Cricket Pakistan.

PSL 6 will be held from February 20 to March 22.

