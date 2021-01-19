Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

England all-rounder Lewis Gregory admitted that he can’t wait to see batsman Tom Abell light up the Pakistan Super League (PSL) this year.

Abell, who plays with Gregory for Somerset, was picked by the Lahore Qalandars in the silver category of the PSL draft.

In the 46 T20 games he has played, the 26-year-old has scored 974 runs, which includes a century and four fifties, at an average of 30.43 and a strike-rate of 140.95.

“I was over the moon to see Tom Abell get selected and he’ll be a brilliant addition to the competition. He does fantastically for us at Somerset, so it would be great to see him go out there in the PSL and show the world what he can do,” Gregory told Somerset’s website.

Gregory will be representing Islamabad United in PSL 6 after being drafted in the diamond category.

PSL 6 will be held from February 20 to March 22.

