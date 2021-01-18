Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan seamer Hasan Ali has admitted that he is worried about players like 17-year-old fast bowler Naseem Shah.

Explaining why, Hasan noted that these youngsters are called up to the national team after having played a handful of domestic matches and are expected to have an immediate impact in international cricket.

He added that it also becomes tough to change a player’s bowling action or batting technique once they start representing Pakistan.

“If you look at Naseem Shah, he played Under-19, played one first-class match and was then playing international cricket. However, I played 3 or 4 seasons of first-class cricket before I made my international debut,” he told PakPassion. “I do worry about some of these young boys who are very talented.

“What we need to develop is this culture where these youngsters are prepared for international cricket. Because it’s very difficult to radically change a bowler’s action or a batsman’s technique by the time they are playing international cricket.”

Hasan made his comeback from recurring back injuries in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, where he captained Central Punjab.

He finished as the fourth-highest wicket-taker in the competition with 43 wickets in nine matches at an average of 20.06.

With the number of wickets he claimed, Hasan had the most wickets among pace bowlers in this year’s Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

He also got the job done with the bat in the final against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as he smashed an unbeaten 106, which came off 61 balls and included 10 boundaries and seven sixes.

His efforts nearly helped Central Punjab defend their title, but instead, the match ended as a tie and the trophy was shared between the two teams.

The 26-year-old was rewarded for his strong performance in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy as he was picked for Pakistan’s upcoming series against South Africa.

Hasan is now set to play his first international match since the 2019 World Cup.

Naseem, however, was not selected due to a hamstring niggle.

Pakistan’s series against South Africa, which will consist of two Tests and three T20 Internationals, will start on January 26 and conclude on February 14.

Pakistan’s squad for the South Africa series: Abid Ali, Abdullah Shafique, Imran Butt, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (captain), Fawad Alam, Kamran Ghulam, Agha Salman, Saud Shakeel, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain), Sarfaraz Ahmed, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Yasir Shah, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Tabish Khan

