Pakistan seamer Hasan Ali has said the culture of picking players in the Test squad based on their performances in T20 cricket must be changed.

He noted that just because a player does well in one season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), it doesn’t mean they are ready to face the hardships of international cricket.

The 26-year-old feels that many cricketers are being rushed and thrown into international cricket when they need to gain more experience at the domestic level.

“Yes, it’s an issue. We have seen too many times over the years that if a player does well in Twenty20 cricket he is picked for Test cricket or that if a player has done well in 4-day cricket then he is picked for the Twenty20 side,” Hasan told PakPassion. “We need to change this culture. Occasionally you get players who are ready for international cricket at a young age, but most cricketers have to be nurtured and developed.

“Tournaments such as the Pakistan Super League do help players prepare for international cricket but sometimes, we rush players and throw them into international cricket too soon and when they are not ready. Players need to be selected for international cricket through the right channels and for the format they have performed in and proved themselves in.”

Hasan made his comeback from recurring back injuries in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, where he captained Central Punjab.

He finished as the fourth-highest wicket-taker in the competition with 43 wickets in nine matches at an average of 20.06.

With the number of wickets he claimed, Hasan had the most wickets among pace bowlers in this year’s Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

He also got the job done with the bat in the final against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as he smashed an unbeaten 106, which came off 61 balls and included 10 boundaries and seven sixes.

His efforts nearly helped Central Punjab defend their title, but instead, the match ended as a tie and the trophy was shared between the two teams.

The 26-year-old was rewarded for his strong performance in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy as he was picked for Pakistan’s upcoming series against South Africa.

Hasan is now set to play his first international match since the 2019 World Cup.

Pakistan’s series against South Africa, which will consist of two Tests and three T20 Internationals, will start on January 26 and conclude on February 14.

Pakistan’s squad for the South Africa series: Abid Ali, Abdullah Shafique, Imran Butt, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (captain), Fawad Alam, Kamran Ghulam, Agha Salman, Saud Shakeel, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain), Sarfaraz Ahmed, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Yasir Shah, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Tabish Khan

