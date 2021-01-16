Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board
Pakistan chief selector Mohammad Wasim has called uncapped pace bowler Tabish Khan a “workhorse”.
His comments come after Tabish was finally rewarded for all his hard work by being selected for the upcoming series against South Africa at the expense of Mohammad Abbas.
Tabish has taken 598 wickets in 137 first-class matches at an average of 24.29.
In the recently-concluded edition of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, the 36-year-old claimed 30 wickets in nine matches for Sindh at an average of 30.96.
Wasim noted that Tabish was preferred over veteran seamer Sohail Khan since “he is more effective and useful in Pakistan conditions”.
“Tabish Khan has been preferred over Sohail Khan as he is more effective and useful in Pakistan conditions. Like Mohammad Abbas, Tabish is a workhorse, who can bowl long spells with controlled line and length,” Wasim said in a Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) press release.
“His 598 career first-class wickets, including 30 wickets this season, is a testament that he is a like-to-like replacement for Mohammad Abbas in the given conditions.”
Pakistan’s series against South Africa, which will consist of two Tests and three T20 Internationals, will start on January 26 and conclude on February 14.
Pakistan’s squad for the South Africa series: Abid Ali, Abdullah Shafique, Imran Butt, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (captain), Fawad Alam, Kamran Ghulam, Agha Salman, Saud Shakeel, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain), Sarfaraz Ahmed, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Yasir Shah, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Tabish Khan
