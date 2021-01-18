Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan batsman Saud Shakeel said being picked in the national team for the South Africa series is the first part of his real goal.

Shakeel is uncapped at the international level and is set to make his debut against the Proteas, who are touring Pakistan for the first time in 14 years.

The 25-year-old, who was one of the standout performers in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, said that his ultimate aim is to represent his country in all three formats of the game.

Shakeel was the second-highest run-scorer in the tournament with 970 run in 10 matches for Sindh, which included three centuries and five fifties, at an average of 57.05.

“I could not watch team selection’s press conference, but after the team announcement, my Sindh team mates started ringing me and came to my room and congratulated me on my selection,” he told the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

“It is an honour for me to represent [the] Pakistan national team, but my real goal is to feature for the national team in all three formats.”

Pakistan’s series against South Africa, which will consist of two Tests and three T20 Internationals, will start on January 26 and conclude on February 14.

Pakistan’s squad for the South Africa series: Abid Ali, Abdullah Shafique, Imran Butt, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (captain), Fawad Alam, Kamran Ghulam, Agha Salman, Saud Shakeel, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain), Sarfaraz Ahmed, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Yasir Shah, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Tabish Khan

