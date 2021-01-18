Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan pace bowler Hasan Ali said he always loves to play cricket with a smile on his face and “bring energy to every team that I play for”.

Hasan’s comments come after he was picked for the upcoming series against South Africa, where he is set to play his first international match since the 2019 World Cup.

“I always like to bring energy to every team that I play for and I will never change that. I am a passionate cricketer who likes to entertain and likes to play cricket with a smile on my face and hopefully I can bring smiles to the faces of cricket-lovers too,” he told PakPassion.

“I don’t want to change anything about myself. Yes, I have seen a lot of hard times but my passion for cricket and my jovial nature is the key to my success. Pressure comes with cricket and is always there in life, but I feel that one should tackle those difficult times with a smile and with confidence.”

Hasan made his comeback from recurring back injuries in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, where he captained Central Punjab.

He finished as the fourth-highest wicket-taker in the competition with 43 wickets in nine matches at an average of 20.06.

With the number of wickets he claimed, Hasan had the most wickets among pace bowlers in this year’s Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

He also got the job done with the bat in the final against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as he smashed an unbeaten 106, which came off 61 balls and included 10 boundaries and seven sixes.

His efforts nearly helped Central Punjab defend their title, but instead, the match ended as a tie and the trophy was shared between the two teams.

Pakistan’s series against South Africa, which will consist of two Tests and three T20 Internationals, will start on January 26 and conclude on February 14.

Pakistan’s squad for the South Africa series: Abid Ali, Abdullah Shafique, Imran Butt, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (captain), Fawad Alam, Kamran Ghulam, Agha Salman, Saud Shakeel, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain), Sarfaraz Ahmed, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Yasir Shah, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Tabish Khan

