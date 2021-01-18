I needed to leave Peshawar Zalmi, Pakistan speedster in top form says

Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Pakistan seamer Hasan Ali said he had to leave the Peshawar Zalmi because he needed a fresh start and “new challenge” with another team.

He will now represent Islamabad United in the upcoming edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) after the franchise used a wildcard to draft him.

Before this happened, the 26-year-old said he informed the Zalmi of his intentions to leave.

“I informed Peshawar Zalmi that I wanted to leave and seek a new challenge in the Pakistan Super League,” he told PakPassion. “I had a great time at Zalmi especially playing under Mohammad Akram. He and I have a great relationship and he has played an important role in my career and has been a father-figure to me and he has always said that he sees a bit of himself in my bowling, which is a really nice thing for him to say.

“He has been a great support for me, and I hope that continues in years to come. He has really helped me with on and off the field issues and I owe him a lot, but there comes a time when you have to seek a new challenge.”

Hasan made his comeback in the recently-concluded Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, where he captained Central Punjab.

He finished as the fourth-highest wicket-taker in the competition with 43 wickets in nine matches at an average of 20.06.

With the number of wickets he claimed, Hasan had the most wickets among pace bowlers in this year’s Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

He also got the job done with the bat in the final against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as he smashed an unbeaten 106, which came off 61 balls and included 10 boundaries and seven sixes.

His efforts nearly helped Central Punjab defend their title, but instead, the match ended as a tie and the trophy was shared between the two teams.

PSL 6 will get underway on February 20 and conclude on March 22.

ALSO CHECK OUT: He has been brilliant for Pakistan, Hasan Ali impressed with 20-year-old who has a bright future

Coming Soon Who will win PSL 6? Islamabad United Karachi Kings Lahore Qalandars Multan Sultans Peshawar Zalmi Quetta Gladiators Results Vote Who will win PSL 6? Islamabad United 183 ( 4.56 % ) Karachi Kings 565 ( 14.07 % ) Lahore Qalandars 653 ( 16.26 % ) Multan Sultans 185 ( 4.61 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 259 ( 6.45 % ) Quetta Gladiators 2170 ( 54.05 % ) Back

Who will win PSL 6? Islamabad United 183 ( 4.56 % ) Karachi Kings 565 ( 14.07 % ) Lahore Qalandars 653 ( 16.26 % ) Multan Sultans 185 ( 4.61 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 259 ( 6.45 % ) Quetta Gladiators 2170 ( 54.05 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related