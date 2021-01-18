Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan pace bowler Hasan Ali said left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir “is still my favourite bowler”, even though he shocked everyone by retiring from international cricket.
Amir alleged that he was being “mentally tortured” by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and felt that the current team management had deliberately been snubbing him for selection.
Hasan revealed that when he heard that Amir had retired, he “got goosebumps and my hands were shaking”.
The 26-year-old feels that Amir should have talked to the PCB if he felt that his workload was too much.
“If we look at the example of Mohammad Amir that is his personal choice and nobody can do anything about it apart from himself,” he told PakPassion. “I was disappointed when I heard that he had retired from international cricket. In fact, I immediately called him and said to him ‘what have you done Amir bhai?’ I got goosebumps and my hands were shaking.
“In Pakistan he is still my favourite bowler. If he was struggling with the workload, he should have spoken with the Pakistan Cricket Board and they could have resolved the issue. We know what a bowler Mohammad Amir was and still is.”
