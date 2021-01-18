Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan pace bowler Hasan Ali said left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir “is still my favourite bowler”, even though he shocked everyone by retiring from international cricket.

Amir alleged that he was being “mentally tortured” by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and felt that the current team management had deliberately been snubbing him for selection.

Hasan revealed that when he heard that Amir had retired, he “got goosebumps and my hands were shaking”.

The 26-year-old feels that Amir should have talked to the PCB if he felt that his workload was too much.

“If we look at the example of Mohammad Amir that is his personal choice and nobody can do anything about it apart from himself,” he told PakPassion. “I was disappointed when I heard that he had retired from international cricket. In fact, I immediately called him and said to him ‘what have you done Amir bhai?’ I got goosebumps and my hands were shaking.

“In Pakistan he is still my favourite bowler. If he was struggling with the workload, he should have spoken with the Pakistan Cricket Board and they could have resolved the issue. We know what a bowler Mohammad Amir was and still is.”

ALSO CHECK OUT: A lot to learn and more experience needed, Hasan Ali on young Pakistan seamer with good pace

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Inzamam-ul-Haq Younis Khan Mohammad Yousuf Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 12096 ( 19.68 % ) Waqar Younis 1390 ( 2.26 % ) Javed Miandad 3634 ( 5.91 % ) Shahid Afridi 17441 ( 28.37 % ) Imran Khan 12092 ( 19.67 % ) Zaheer Abbas 1655 ( 2.69 % ) Inzamam-ul-Haq 256 ( 0.42 % ) Younis Khan 2491 ( 4.05 % ) Mohammad Yousuf 177 ( 0.29 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 3964 ( 6.45 % ) Saeed Anwar 4716 ( 7.67 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 541 ( 0.88 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1015 ( 1.65 % ) Back

Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 12096 ( 19.68 % ) Waqar Younis 1390 ( 2.26 % ) Javed Miandad 3634 ( 5.91 % ) Shahid Afridi 17441 ( 28.37 % ) Imran Khan 12092 ( 19.67 % ) Zaheer Abbas 1655 ( 2.69 % ) Inzamam-ul-Haq 256 ( 0.42 % ) Younis Khan 2491 ( 4.05 % ) Mohammad Yousuf 177 ( 0.29 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 3964 ( 6.45 % ) Saeed Anwar 4716 ( 7.67 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 541 ( 0.88 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1015 ( 1.65 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related