Pakistan pace bowler Hasan Ali believes it is ridiculous that people have blamed his injuries on his celebration and marriage.

While Hasan slammed his critics, he also insisted that their comments don’t faze him at all.

However, he did question why people resort to criticising his personal life and added that “those people have no clue about just what difficulties you go through as a cricketer and have no understanding of the ups and downs a cricketer faces during his career”.

“There are two types of people. Some support you during the tough times in your life and some just criticise you for the sake of it. If people want to criticise me then they are welcome to criticise me for my cricket performances, I have no problem with that, but I don’t understand why people want to aim their criticism at my personal life,” he told PakPassion.

“People were saying that I got injured due to my marriage and that he’s not focusing on cricket, but those people have no clue about just what difficulties you go through as a cricketer and have no understanding of the ups and downs a cricketer faces during his career.

“It hurts when you have given blood, sweat and tears for your country and then some people mock you and throw ridiculous and unsubstantiated allegations at you about a lack of professionalism. I have seen people say that I got injured due to my celebration which is ridiculous, yet the PCB medical panel has no problem with my celebration. Neither the medics or I have any issues with my wicket-taking celebration, so I will continue with my celebration whether people like it or not.”

Hasan made his comeback from recurring back injuries in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, where he captained Central Punjab.

He finished as the fourth-highest wicket-taker in the competition with 43 wickets in nine matches at an average of 20.06.

With the number of wickets he claimed, Hasan had the most wickets among pace bowlers in this year’s Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

He also got the job done with the bat in the final against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as he smashed an unbeaten 106, which came off 61 balls and included 10 boundaries and seven sixes.

His efforts nearly helped Central Punjab defend their title, but instead, the match ended as a tie and the trophy was shared between the two teams.

The 26-year-old was rewarded for his strong performance in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy as he was picked for Pakistan’s upcoming series against South Africa.

Hasan is now set to play his first international match since the 2019 World Cup.

Pakistan’s series against South Africa, which will consist of two Tests and three T20 Internationals, will start on January 26 and conclude on February 14.

Pakistan’s squad for the South Africa series: Abid Ali, Abdullah Shafique, Imran Butt, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (captain), Fawad Alam, Kamran Ghulam, Agha Salman, Saud Shakeel, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain), Sarfaraz Ahmed, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Yasir Shah, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Tabish Khan

